Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $391.56 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $327.44 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.76. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.62.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

