Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 12,728 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 492,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Maximus comprises 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $41,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

