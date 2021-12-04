Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $39.49 Million Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,347 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of CMC Materials worth $39,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $136.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.10. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

