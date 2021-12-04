Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,776 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Coupa Software worth $16,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $2,284,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

COUP opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.90 and a 200-day moving average of $232.95. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $164.70 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.18.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

