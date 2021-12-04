Covalent (CQT) Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $39.49 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00060065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.57 or 0.08285518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00064630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00082884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,629.43 or 0.98959347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002620 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

