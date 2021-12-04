CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 61,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $385,547.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,330 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 353.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 69.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

CRA International stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. CRA International has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

