Craig Hallum Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $250.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.14.

Ambarella stock opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.23. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

