Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $30.03 on Top Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $30.03 or 0.00060766 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042078 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00239034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

