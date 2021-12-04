Critical Contrast: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) vs. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. EOG Resources pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and EOG Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $6.79 million N/A $5.64 million N/A N/A EOG Resources $11.03 billion 4.56 -$604.57 million $5.17 16.63

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EOG Resources.

Risk and Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.78% N/A 87.81% EOG Resources 19.38% 17.36% 9.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MV Oil Trust and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 7 17 0 2.71

EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $103.76, suggesting a potential upside of 20.67%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

EOG Resources beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

