Critical Contrast: UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) vs. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

UMeWorld has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UMeWorld and Shopify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Shopify 0 13 18 0 2.58

Shopify has a consensus target price of $1,634.02, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A Shopify 81.00% 5.63% 4.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMeWorld and Shopify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Shopify $2.93 billion 60.05 $319.51 million $26.83 52.55

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Summary

Shopify beats UMeWorld on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

