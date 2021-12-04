Critical Survey: Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 21.85 -$112.66 million ($2.51) -0.24 Innate Pharma $80.47 million 4.28 -$73.09 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A 1,727.83% 217.16% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Innate Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Innate Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Innate Pharma has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 156.34%. Given Innate Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Innate Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway. Its products in preclinical trials include IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH61, NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62, an NKp46-NKCE platform. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.