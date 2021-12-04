CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,114 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.54 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,770 shares of company stock worth $197,790 over the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

