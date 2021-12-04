CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.190-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.50 million-$412.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.95 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.570-$0.590 EPS.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $12.30 on Friday, hitting $197.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,840,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,961. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $157.59 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

