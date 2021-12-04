Crown Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1,966.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.78 or 0.00973564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.79 or 0.00262925 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00032314 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003042 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,560,659 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

