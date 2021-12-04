Crowny (CRWNY) Price Tops $0.0281

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and $507,320.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.84 or 0.08240626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00064725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00083319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,184.34 or 0.98875726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

