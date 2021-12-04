Crypton (CRP) Trading Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Crypton has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $86,254.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060293 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,290,459 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.