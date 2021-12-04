Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 188 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

MET stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

