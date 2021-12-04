Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 456.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $107.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

