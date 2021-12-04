Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,104,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $435,631,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Garmin by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,834,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $135.06 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average is $153.49.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

