Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $346.24 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $297.42 and a 1 year high of $365.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.32 and a 200-day moving average of $348.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

