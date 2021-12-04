Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,955,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 114,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

