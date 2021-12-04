Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $436.00 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $334.08 and a 1 year high of $463.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.