Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 42 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 36,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

MCD opened at $249.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average of $240.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.79. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

