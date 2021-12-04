Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,075 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $217.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average of $237.48. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.09 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.