CumStar (CUMSTAR) Trading Down 27.2% This Week

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. CumStar has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $748,889.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CumStar coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CumStar has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CumStar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.36 or 0.08313003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00063425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,263.28 or 0.98279535 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

About CumStar

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

CumStar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumStar directly using U.S. dollars.

