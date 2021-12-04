Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of CRIS opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Curis has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after buying an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curis by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Curis by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Curis by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,229 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

