Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO Purchases $99,973.44 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.43 million, a P/E ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at $35,342,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 555.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 292,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cutera by 2,725.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,301 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

