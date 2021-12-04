Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO Purchases $99,973.44 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Cutera stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.43 million, a P/E ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
