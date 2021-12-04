cVault.finance (CORE) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $102.52 million and approximately $134,562.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $10,251.77 or 0.21990822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00040478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00231805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

