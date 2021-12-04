CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.70.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.87. 5,660,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,132. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.04.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

