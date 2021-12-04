CVS Health’s (CVS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.70.

NYSE:CVS opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

