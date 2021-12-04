CyrusOne’s (CONE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

