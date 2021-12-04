CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Regents of The University of California

Regents of The University of California lowered its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 0.06% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTMX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $431.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

