D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the stock.

LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Wednesday. D4t4 Solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 212 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The firm has a market cap of £122.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 358.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other D4t4 Solutions news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($37,235.43).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

