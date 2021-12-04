Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00041439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00238876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

