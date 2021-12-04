Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $207.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Daktronics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Daktronics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Daktronics by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 53,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Daktronics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.