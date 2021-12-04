DallasNews Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of DALN opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73. DallasNews has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DALN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DallasNews during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised DallasNews from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

