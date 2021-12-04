Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Reduced by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,222 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.3% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $70,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

DHR stock opened at $312.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.56 and its 200 day moving average is $295.36.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.