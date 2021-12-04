Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.24 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.