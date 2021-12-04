Darla M. Smith Sells 1,396 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $144.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $211,046,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

