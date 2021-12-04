Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($5.29) Per Share

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.29) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.89). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DCPH. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,280,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 862,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 209,491 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

