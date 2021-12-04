Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider John H. Stone Sells 10,035 Shares

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DE opened at $349.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.48 and a 200 day moving average of $354.28. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

