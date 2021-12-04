DeFiChain One Day Volume Reaches $16.73 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00009376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $16.73 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

MATH (MATH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000781 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.