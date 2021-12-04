Degenerator (MEME) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.00286587 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009949 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004164 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

