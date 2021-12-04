DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00341589 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $845.80 or 0.01794351 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

