Denali Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,840 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,496% compared to the average daily volume of 178 put options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $88,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $505,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,964. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.