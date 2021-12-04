Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,975 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

