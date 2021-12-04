Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 530 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of ALLETE worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 9.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.23.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

ALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.