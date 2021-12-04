Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Up 38.8% in November

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

