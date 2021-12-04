Desjardins Weighs in on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.78.

Shares of BNS opened at C$83.92 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$66.37 and a 52-week high of C$84.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.99. The firm has a market cap of C$102.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

