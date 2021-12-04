Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires 532 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

